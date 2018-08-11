More than 140 Armenian young men returned from abroad for compulsory military service in 2018 compared to 2017

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Compared to the previous year, this year more than 140 young citizens of Armenia returned from abroad for compulsory military service in the homeland, military commissar, Major-General Henrik Muradyan told reporters on August 11, reports Armenpress.

“Compared to the last year, this year more than 140 boys came from abroad and were drafted for military service. Most of them have been conscripted to the service, but there were some among them who haven’t been examined and as a result short-term deferment was provided until autumn”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan