140.000 USD grant program to be implemented in Armenia’s Haghartsin community

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with the Haghartsin community residents, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he has brought with him a gift, in the form of 140.000 USD grant program, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The PM participated in the event dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Haghartsin community and stated that it’s a very important event.

“I am a grandson of Haghartsin resident by mother’s side. Let this day opens a new page for Haghartsin, like a similar page has opened in Armenia. Today Haghartsin cannot live with the same life as it was one or three months ago. Look where we are, in a wonderful country, are we harmonious with each other or not? The whole Tavush province has overcome many difficulties by cutting and selling forest. Now the time has come to show that not cutting the forest can bring greater profit than cutting it. I have brought a gift to Haghartsin community in the form of 140.000 USD grant program”, the Prime Minister said, adding that within the frameworks of this program the residents, who will present a program aimed at newly organizing their life, will be financed.

“Those residents, who will carry out an activity without causing damage to the nature, will receive support. It will be in the form of a grant, rather than a loan. All those residents of Haghartsin, who will submit programs to the governorate, will be provided with 2000-3000 USD”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan