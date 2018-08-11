Armenian citizen detained for illegally crossing Artsakh border through River Araks from territory of Iran

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. On August 5, at 23:35, the Armenian National Security Service border troops detained a citizen of Armenia near Tsopadzor bordering village of Artsakh’s Kashatagh region and brought to the Artsakh National Security Service, the Artsakh Police told Armenpress.

The detainee is of Yazidi origin (born in 1988, registered in Metsamor town of Armenia’s Armavir province), who illegally crossed the state border of the Republic of Artsakh through River Araks from the territory of Iran without any documents.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan