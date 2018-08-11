Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 August

Air temperature to gradually increase by 3-5 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. On August 11 in the evening hours, rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia’s most regions. Hail is possible in separate parts, the ministry of emergency situations said, reports Armenpress.

No precipitation is expected on August 12-16.

Air temperature will gradually increase by 3-5 degrees.

