Ambassador Navasardyan doesn’t see major changes in Armenia’s relations with Russia in near future

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign policy course is successfully being carried out, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan told reporters on August 11, reports Armenpress. He said he doesn’t see major changes in Armenia’s relations with Russia since it doesn’t derive from the interests of both Russia and Armenia.

Navasardyan also attached importance to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s upcoming participation in the UN summit in September.

“I attach great importance to the expected participation of our leadership to the UN summit. It will be PM Nikol Pashinyan’s first visit to that structure, and I think it will play a predictable role for the further developments”, Navasardyan said.

Commenting on the US sanctions imposed on Iran, the Ambassador said it will not have great impact on Armenia. “Recently US President Donald Trump announced that the US will close its ties with the countries which will continue commercial or economic relations with Iran. Whether this statement can affect the relations of other countries, one of which is Armenia. I think the US attitude to Armenia’s relations with other states, especially our relations with Russia, has been quite mild. The US also perceives our relations with Iran, since Armenia, being a neighbor country and in a blockade, must have relations with Iran. I don’t think that major changes will take place here”, he said.

