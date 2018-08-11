LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-08-18
LONDON, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2045.00, copper price stood at $6143.00, lead price stood at $2146.00, nickel price stood at $13970.00, tin price stood at $19695.00, zinc price stood at $2620.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 8.77% to $62000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:35 Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire nearly 200 times in Artsakh line of contact in one week
- 12:16 Government imagines overcoming poverty in encouraging the work – PM Pashinyan
- 11:39 European Stocks - 10-08-18
- 11:38 US stocks - 10-08-18
- 11:37 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-08-18
- 11:36 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 10-08-18
- 11:35 Oil Prices Down - 10-08-18
- 11:07 Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister departs for Moscow
- 11:04 PM Pashinyan gets acquainted with programs aimed at creating new jobs in light industry and animal husbandry in Tavush province
- 11:00 PM assures government searches for alternative to logging
- 10:57 Former PM’s brother charged for illegal possession of firearms
- 08.10-21:12 Armenia does everything to ensure security of Karen Ghazaryan captured by Azerbaijanis
- 08.10-20:16 Inform the world and investors about new Armenian realities – Pashinyan addresses Armenian woman from New York
- 08.10-19:42 Artsakh’s President receives NSS Director of Armenia
- 08.10-19:20 Aram Orbelyan thinks Court of Appeal will satisfy appeal of Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys
- 08.10-18:36 It’s three months emigration has stopped in Armenia – PM Pashinyan
- 08.10-18:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-08-18
- 08.10-18:24 Asian Stocks - 10-08-18
- 08.10-17:56 Heavy rain causes flooding in Georgia’s resort cities
- 08.10-16:56 Examination of appeal of Kocharyan’s attorneys is over: Court to release ruling on August 13
- 08.10-16:24 Forget about despair, we are working together - PM Pashinyan to Aygehovit community residents
- 08.10-15:15 Government holds discussion on USAID programs in Armenia
- 08.10-15:03 Heritage party to participate in Yerevan City Council snap elections
- 08.10-14:44 PM comments on recent developments over Kocharyan’s case and Russian FM’s statement
- 08.10-14:39 Prime Minister Pashinyan comments on community enlargement issue
- 08.10-14:00 We will not tolerate robbery, Pashinyan says in Tavush province
- 08.10-13:57 Court of Appeal continues examining appeals of Kocharyan’s attorneys
- 08.10-13:46 If garbage is thrown at our feet, we should not wait for PM to come to collect it – Pashinyan's remarks in Berd town
- 08.10-12:53 PM Pashinyan visits Tavush Textile LLC: Company needs specialists
- 08.10-12:33 Arsen Manukyan relieved from position of secretary general of Civil Aviation Committee
- 08.10-12:17 Ara Gabrielyan relieved from position of deputy chairman of State Revenue Committee
- 08.10-11:38 Attorneys appeal court’s ruling to remand MP Manvel Grigoryan in custody to Court of Cassation
- 08.10-11:21 Presentation of The Gambler book about Kirk Kerkorian to be held in Armenia’s Vanadzor town
- 08.10-10:32 Erdogan says attempts to exert economic pressure on Turkey have no prospect
- 08.10-09:57 Number of detainees suspected in Maduro assassination attempt reaches 10
14:36, 08.07.2018
Viewed 2038 times Luys Foundation’s 18 beneficiaries to study abroad by assistance of My Step Foundation and philanthropists
14:05, 08.06.2018
Viewed 1968 times Arsene Tchakarian, last member of famous Manouchian Group, dies at 101
11:48, 08.04.2018
Viewed 1776 times First Deputy PM discuses the issue of international community’s support to snap parliamentary elections with international donors
14:29, 08.04.2018
Viewed 1596 times Serj Tankian to receive ANCA-WR ‘People’s Champion’ award
20:00, 08.07.2018
Viewed 1512 times Emmanuel Macron and Anne Hidalgo highlight the activities of Arsen Chakarian, last survivor of Misak Manushyan's group