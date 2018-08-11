Former PM’s brother charged for illegal possession of firearms

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of the criminal case investigated at the Special Investigation Service of Armenia, Henrik Abrahamyan has been charged on August 10 for illegally obtaining and keeping firearms at a factory de-facto owned by his brother, former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, but registered in the name of Ambik Gevorgyan, the SIS told Armenpress.

The Special Investigation Service filed a motion to the court to remand Henrik Abrahamyan into custody.

Investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan