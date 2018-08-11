Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 August

Former PM’s brother charged for illegal possession of firearms

Former PM’s brother charged for illegal possession of firearms

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of the criminal case investigated at the Special Investigation Service of Armenia, Henrik Abrahamyan has been charged on August 10 for illegally obtaining and keeping firearms at a factory de-facto owned by his brother, former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, but registered in the name of Ambik Gevorgyan, the SIS told Armenpress.

The Special Investigation Service filed a motion to the court to remand Henrik Abrahamyan into custody.

Investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration