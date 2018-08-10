Armenia does everything to ensure security of Karen Ghazaryan captured by Azerbaijanis

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. In a meeting with the residents of Noyemberyan PM Pashinyan assured that Armenia does everything to organize the safe return of Karen Ghazaryan captured by Azerbaijanis. ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan reminded that his wife, Anna Hakobyan, visited Karen Ghazaryan’s family a few days ago.

“We take that issue very seriously and are seriously engaged in it. If you know recently my wife, Anna Hakobyan, visited Karen Ghazaryan’s family after which a letter was conveyed to Karen and there was a good news that he is alive”, Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, the Armenian side does everything for organizing the return of Karen Ghazaryan.

“The Justice Ministry immediately after the incident with Karen Ghazaryan took urgent and professional measures at the ECHR and a very important decision over Karen Ghazaryan has been made, which enforces the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure his safety. The rest is a matter of negotiations and be confident that Armenia will do everything to solve that issue”, Pashinyan said.

On July 15, 2018 the Azerbaijani defense ministry announced that it pushed back, with the formulation of the Azerbaijani media, a sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Qazax region, and one of the group members was taken captive. Immediately after this statement Armenia’s defense ministry announced that that person is Karen Ghazaryan, a resident of Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush province, who faces mental problems, doesn’t serve and has never served in the Armenian Armed Forces.

