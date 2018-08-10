Inform the world and investors about new Armenian realities – Pashinyan addresses Armenian woman from New York

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wishes Armenia not to be like Singapore or Israel, but to become an example for those countries. ARMENPRESS reports answering the question of an Armenian woman from New York in a meeting with Noyemberyan’s residents about how they can support Armenia to withstand the challenges, Pashinyan said, “The most important thing is to inform about the present realities of Armenia and encouraging them to come to Armenia with investments. The traditional relations between Armenia and the Diaspora has been a relation of donator-consumer. Now a new period has come. Our Diaspora businessmen should think of making investments in Armenia and creating new jobs together with their partners”.

The PM assured that there are no more obstacles for that. Equal opportunities for investments are guaranteed, and business protection is at a high level. “Let’s consolidate over one issue, which is to show the world the new face of Armenia. Foreign reporters often ask me if I want Armenia to be like Singapore, I say no, they ask like Israel? I again say no. I say I want Armenia to be like Armenia. Armenia, the grounds of which we have set together. The examples of Israel or Singapore should not be brought for us, but the example of Armenia should be brought there. We have such great ambitions”, the Prime Minister added.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan