Aram Orbelyan thinks Court of Appeal will satisfy appeal of Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys  

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Aram Orbelyan, the lawyer of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, has positive expectations from the Court of Appeal’s ruling to be released on August 13. ARMENPRESS reports Orbelyan told the reporters that the examination passed smoothly and both sides managed to present their positions.

“Today Robert Kocharyan gave a speech again. It was quite an impressive speech”, Orbelyan said.

The lawyer thinks the Court of Appeal will satisfy their appeal and will suspend Robert Kocharyan’s precautionary measure, which is preventive detention for a term of 2 months, otherwise theyr are readu to appeal at a higher court. Kocharyan’s attorney added that they also observe the possibility of applying to the European Court of Human Rights.

