Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-08-18

YEREVAN, 10 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 Աugust, USD exchange rate is up by 0.12 drams to 481.81 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.43 drams to 558.66 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.27 drams to 7.32 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 3.51 drams to 621.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 3.11 drams to 18736.59 drams. Silver price is up by 0.06 drams to 237.7 drams. Platinum price is down by 12.31 drams to 12764.21 drams.