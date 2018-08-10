Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 August

Asian Stocks - 10-08-18

TOKYO, 10 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.20% to 22598.39 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.26% to 1740.16 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.81% to 2794.71 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.88% to 28607.30 points.




