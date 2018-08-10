Heavy rain causes flooding in Georgia’s resort cities

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Heavy rain has caused flooding in several towns in western Georgia, damaging infrastructure, houses and causing traffic delays, ARMENPRESS reports, citing georgiatoday.ge.

The Emergency Management Service of Georgia reports that their units are mobilized at every spot where help is needed and are carrying out pumping works.

As a result of abundant rainfall in Batumi, Andronikashvili, Ostrov, Komakhidze and Saakadze streets were flooded. The Emergency Management Service has already cleaned the drainage channels and pumped water from the residential houses. 150 notifications were received from Batumi residents by the Emergency Management Service.

The Agency added about 40 houses were flooded in Kobuleti due to the heavy rain. Water pumping works have been completed there.

There was a landslide in Tsinsvla village, which damaged pipes and left the village without the gas. The repairing and cleaning works have been launched there.

The rain and wind left Chakvi and nearby villages without electricity. The Emergency Service Agency says the power supply will be restored as soon as the repair works are completed.

