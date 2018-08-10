Examination of appeal of Kocharyan’s attorneys is over: Court to release ruling on August 13

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The examination of the appeal of attorneys to change the precautionary measure selected for 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been completed in the Court of Appeals, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The Court will release the ruling on August 13, at 16:00, Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Orbelyan told reporters.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He is currently remanded into custody for two months.

45 MPs signed a petition to change Kocharyan’s precautionary measure, but the Prosecutor General’s Office rejected it, stating that the grounds to keep Robert Kocharyan in custody are maintained and the selection of another precautionary measure not related to detention is still unable to guarantee the uninterrupted process of the investigation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan