Forget about despair, we are working together - PM Pashinyan to Aygehovit community residents

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the residents of Aygehovit community of Tavush province raised their issues of concern, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The residents told the PM that lack of jobs and personnel are the major problems in the community. PM Pashinyan said the government is ready to assist the community programs, but the community as well should participate in these processes.

“The community should present a concrete program, tell the government, for instance, to finance 70%, and the rest will be provided by the community. This is already another topic. Now let the Aygehovit community leader work with the Tavush governor, present the programs, and we will co-finance”, Pashinyan said.

The community people said the youth leaves the community for not finding a job. The PM attached importance to the creation of respective conditions for work.

“Land, water exist, we made a proposal over the bank loan penalties, and now we are working on decreasing the interest rates. It’s necessary to work, but there are people who don’t go to work, saying that they will be deprived of pensions”, the PM said, stating that it’s necessary to forget about despair and work together.

