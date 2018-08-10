Government holds discussion on USAID programs in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Meeting-discussion was held in the Armenian government over the USAID programs being implemented in Armenia, the government told Armenpress.

The meeting was attended by first deputy prime minister Ararat Mirzoyan, deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, USIAD Armenia Mission director Deborah Grieser, as well as representatives of the ministries and other concerned agencies.

In his welcoming remarks deputy PM Mher Grigoryan attached importance to the cooperation of the Armenian government with the USAID, which, in addition to financial support, also provides right consulting for ensuring development in key sectors based on its experience and capacities. The deputy PM highly appreciated the implementation of the USAID programs in key sectors of Armenia, stating that the goals of the ongoing joint programs are in accordance with Armenia’s development vision. He attached importance to holding similar meetings which enables to discuss the future joint actions, exchange views on the implementation of new joint programs.

US Ambassador Richard Mills thanked for hosting such meeting in the government, as well as talked about the USAID’s 25-year activity in Armenia and the cooperation with the government. “Armenia can be proud of the fact that the USAID’s activity has been shifted from the humanitarian aid to the promotion of trade and proper governance. This contributes to the economic growth and attraction of foreign investments, by leading to improvement of living conditions in the long-term prospect. Together with our partners we are building a future that is beneficial for both peoples”, the Ambassador said.

During the meeting USAID Armenia Mission director Deborah Grieser introduced the agency’s overall activity, goals and main principles, as well as the ongoing programs in Armenia and the reforms based on these programs.

Thereafter, the meeting participants exchanged views on the issues existing in different areas and the opportunities to implement joint programs with the USAID aimed at solving them.

