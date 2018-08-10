PM comments on recent developments over Kocharyan’s case and Russian FM’s statement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. During his working visit to Tavush province, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the request of reporters commented on the recent developments over the case of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, Armenpress correspondent reports. The reporters asked that Kocharyan, who is currently remanded in custody, insists that political persecution is being carried out against him.

“I think it’s not right for me to make any comment on this topic since any comment can be viewed as interference in, influence on the case. I think you all, each citizen of Armenia has the answer to this question”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The PM also commented on the observations of reporters according to which the Russian foreign minister recently stated that Armenia’s new leadership has deviated from its promises.

“You know, I think this is a new situation, we need to adapt to this situation, including our Russian partners, so everything is good”, the PM said.

Asked whether the August 17 upcoming meeting is linked with the statement of the Russian FM, Pashinyan said it is linked with 100 days of his term in office.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He is currently remanded into custody.

