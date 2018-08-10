Prime Minister Pashinyan comments on community enlargement issue

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the issue of the community enlargement during the visit to Tavush province, Armenpress correspondent reports.

During the meeting with the local self-government authorities, the PM said the government has the following stance on the community enlargement: “Now at this stage we have many enlarged communities, we are not escaping from anyone. First of all, we need to see what are the results of the community enlargement. By saying we, I mean the government, the local self-government bodies and the population. In general, it’s not a good practice when the government does something without taking into account the people’s opinion and proving. We can be convinced on any issue, but we need to help the people to be convinced as well”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He highlighted that at this stage it is necessary to work with the international structures in the enlarged communities, to show real results, invite other communities to see them so that they will understand what these changes suppose.

“We should move on a democratic path, talk to the people and present facts. Yes, there are signals that the enlargement can succeed, but they haven’t still proved their longevity”, the PM noted.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan