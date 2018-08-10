If garbage is thrown at our feet, we should not wait for PM to come to collect it – Pashinyan's remarks in Berd town

BERD, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. If our country has not been in good situation till now, it means each of us hasn’t done something little to make it better, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with the Berd community residents of Tavush province. Before the meeting the PM laid flowers at the cross-stone dedicated to the Artsakh liberation war heroes, reports Armenpress.

“What the government has to do, will definitely do that, don’t doubt, but in order to have powerful country each of us should take actions in his/her place. If our country has been in bad situation as of now, it means none of us has done a little to make it better”, the PM said.

He added that he and his team carried out a revolution because the people wanted so. “I have said that we are going to create a chance for the people to decide whether they want to live in new Armenia or not. This issue has been determined by you, rather than by me and our political team. Overall, I was the same person both in February and May, but your perception, your self-assessment have changed. Previously it was said that you didn’t decide anything, but later you understood that you decide everything”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He assured that the government will do its tasks completely and unconditionally, but highlighted an important factor: “If garbage is thrown at our feet, we should not wait for the PM to come to collect it or send people to collect it, each of you should understand that he/she determines what town Berd should be like”.

He brought the example of the founder of Tavush Textile LLC, who didn’t wait for any invitation, arrived in Armenia, overcame many difficulties and created a unique factory in Berd. “Today I saw a wonderful production unit which is unique in the Berd region”, the PM said, stating that of course, not all can make such investments, but everyone will be provided with that opportunities.

PM Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tavush province on a two-day working visit on August 10.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan