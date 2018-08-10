PM Pashinyan visits Tavush Textile LLC: Company needs specialists

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Within the frameworks of his working visit to Tavush province, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Tavush Textile LLC, Armenpress correspondent reports.

Accompanied by the company founder Suren Yeritsyan, the PM toured the factory, got acquainted with the production capacities and the achievements. Yeritsyan told the PM that the company faces a problem of qualified specialists. He said there has been an agreement with the college of Berd to provide tools, materials for preparing specialists, so that later they will work at the factory, but no progress has been achieved yet.

“This is a very important issue. The colleges should start working. The problem of our education system is that the student graduates, but there is no place for him/her to work. But now the education system should be put in a logic linked with practice”, the PM said.

Tavush Textile LLC has been established in 2015 by businessman Suren Yeritsyan. At present the company has productions in Choratan, Artsvaberd, Berd communities and service production unit in Movses community. Nearly 520 people work at the factory with an average 135.000 AMD salary.

