Arsen Manukyan relieved from position of secretary general of Civil Aviation Committee
YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision, according to which Arsen Manukyan has been relieved from the position of secretary general of the Civil Aviation Committee, reports Armenpress.
The respective decision is posted on e-gov.am
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
