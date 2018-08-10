Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 August

Ara Gabrielyan relieved from position of deputy chairman of State Revenue Committee

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision, Ara Gabrielyan has been relieved from the position of the deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision is posted on e-gov.am

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




