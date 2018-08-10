Attorneys appeal court’s ruling to remand MP Manvel Grigoryan in custody to Court of Cassation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The attorneys of MP Manvel Grigoryan have submitted an appeal to the Court of Cassation against the 1st instance court’s ruling to remand Grigoryan in custody, attorney Arsen Mkrctchyan told Armenpress.

“We have repeatedly stated both at the 1st instance court and the Court of Appeals that Manvel Grigoryan’s life is in danger, but the courts made illegal decisions”, he said.

He added that Grigoryan suffers cancer, as well as other diseases.

Asked whether a medical examination has been carried out, the attorney said it’s in process.

MP Manvel Grigoryan has been charged for illegal possession of firearms and embezzlement. He is remanded into custody for two months.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan