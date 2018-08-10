Presentation of The Gambler book about Kirk Kerkorian to be held in Armenia’s Vanadzor town

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The presentation of The Gambler – a book about American-Armenian businessman, billionaire, philanthropist, CEO of Tracinda Corporation, national hero of Armenia Kirk Kerkorian, will be held in the Armenian town of Vanadzor on August 11, at 13:00, in the Lori provincial library. The book has been published by Edit Print publishing house, reports Armenpress.

“We continue presenting The Gambler book about the life of Kirk Kerkorian in different provinces of Armenia. These presentations aim at not only introducing the book to the local residents and telling them who was Kirk Kerkorian, but also boosting the cultural life of the residents of provinces”, Shavarsh Karapetyan, marketing director at the Edit Print, said.

The author of the book is William C. Rempel. It has been translated by Alina Mirzoyan and Anna Mirzoyan.

“The Gambler: How Penniless Dropout Kirk Kerkorian Became the Greatest Deal Maker in Capitalist History” book in English was published on January 23, 2018.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan