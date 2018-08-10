Erdogan says attempts to exert economic pressure on Turkey have no prospect

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the attempts to exert economic pressure on Turkey, including by means of destabilizing the financial system, have no prospect, TASS reports citing Anadolu news agency.

“Various campaigns are underway against Turkey, pay no attention to them. While they have dollars, we have our people, law and Allah”, the Turkish leader said addressing citizens in the Black Sea city of Rize. He added that “attempts to exert economic pressure on Turkey are futile”.

The Turkish lira fell against the US dollar due to mounting tensions between Turkey and the US in the wake of Ankara’s refusal to release American pastor Andrew Brunson who is suspected of being involved with a terrorist group.



