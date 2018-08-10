Number of detainees suspected in Maduro assassination attempt reaches 10

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. As of now, Venezuelan authorities have detained ten people on suspicion of involvement in the August 4 attempt to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol was quoted as saying by the AVN news agency, TASS reports.

The ministry earlier said that the number of detainees has reached 25 people.

The Venezuelan authorities have officially asked Colombia to extradite fiver suspects in the attack, including Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Julio Borges as well as retired Colonel Oswaldo Palomo.

The attempt to kill the Venezuelan president with the use of drones took place as he was delivering a speech in the capital Caracas on August 4. The drones were shot down, but seven law enforcement officers were wounded. Maduro and senior officials of the country were not injured.

