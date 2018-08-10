“Village of La Francophonie”, exhibition, performances: Armenia’s deputy culture minister introduces La Francophonie events

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of culture is preparing with responsibility for the cultural events which will be held on the sidelines of the upcoming La Francophonie summit in Yerevan in October.

Nazeni Gharibyan – deputy minister of culture, told Armenpress that the preparation works of the events are under the spotlight of the ministry, they regularly receive delegations of different La Francophonie countries.

“The Village of La Francophonie will be created in the Freedom Square from the period of October 7-12. We know that there are 84 Francophonie countries, but the countries which will apply in advance will be presented in separate pavilions. The countries will present their traditional and modern cultures. The Village will operate during that days, at 12:00-20:00. Moreover, there will be a stage in the territory of the Village, different cultural performances, such as song, dance, will be held during a day”, the deputy minister said.

She informed that during that days, the exhibition of works of ethnic Armenian painter Asilva will be organized at the winter garden of the Sundukyan theater, as well as performance will be made in the Al. Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater. Gala-concert will take place on October 10 on the sidelines of the summit, the organization of which is being carried out by the Armenian foreign ministry.

Another event will be held by the proposal of Nazeni Gharibyan which will show the history of La Francophonie in Armenia: why Armenia was honored to host that summit and assume the chairmanship of the International Organization of La Francophonie. The event will be in the form of an exhibition titled “Book and Wine”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





