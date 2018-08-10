PM Pashinyan departs for Tavush province on two-day working visit

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s two-day working visit to Tavush province begins, reports Armenpress.

The PM’s visit will be full of events, meetings both with the locals and the authorities, as well as the local businessmen.

Nikol Pashinyan will start the series of his meetings in Berd town, then will visit Noyemberyan and Voskepar bordering community.

On the second day he will visit Ijevan, Dilijan communities and Haghartsin village.

