Court of Appeal suspends hearing – appeal of Kocharyan's attorneys will be examined on August 10

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia will continue examining the appeal of the attorneys of the 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan against the decision of the Court of First Instance by which Kocharyan was remanded into custody for 2 months on August 10. ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Orbelyan said that after a session that lasted over 8 hours the Court of Appeal decided suspend the session. It will start at 14:00, on August 10.

“Kocharyan also gave a speech. He continues to insist that the charges pressed against him are ungrounded”, Orbelyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan