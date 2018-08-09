PM Pashinyan to pay a visit to Iran

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Security Council Secretary of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received on August 9 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjad.

“During a warm and friendly meeting I noted that during years Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran have proved the mutual desire to preserve and develop high level political relations, and these relations never suffered during hard periods for Armenia or Iran.

Highly appreciating the rich history of mutual assistance and partnership between the two peoples, I hoped that the high level political relations between our countries will foster similar economic relations, which, in its turn, will foster the stability of our security”, ARMENPRESS reports Armen Grigoryan wrote on his Facebook page.

Ambassador Sajjad also spoke about the uniquely high level relations between the two states and emphasized that Armenia, being the only Christian neighbor of Iran, is a warm and reliable partner.

Welcoming the efforts of the government that was formed as a result of the velvet, non-violent revolution that took place in Armenia, aimed at further deepening relations between the two states and highlighting the upcoming visit of PM Pashinyan to Iran, the Ambassador expressed readiness to foster the cooperation between the two states in various spheres, including energy, health, environment and finance.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan