Fair and pro-Armenian settlement of NK conflict is our top priority – parliament Vice Speaker

YEREVAN, AUGUST9, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov met with a group of students of Russian-Armenian University and Humboldt University of Berlin on August 1 which was organized by the Director of the Institute of Politics and Law of the Russian-Armenian University Larisa Alaverdyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the meeting took place on the format of Q&A. The questions mainly referred to the foreign and domestic politics of Armenia.

Referring to Armenian-German parliamentary relations Sharmazanov highlighted its development and deepening, noting that Armenia is already a parliamentary country and the experience of Germany can have a significant role in the state administration of Armenia.

At the request of the students the Vice Speaker of the parliament talked about the Artsakh issue. In this context Sharmazanov noted that Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be settled exclusively peacefully in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.

“Artsakh is a de-facto independent country, and the fair and pro-Armenian settlement of NK conflict is our top priority”, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan