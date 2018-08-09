President of Artsakh appoints commanders of Defense Army military units

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree appointing colonel Samvel Poghosyan first deputy commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army military unit N 19916, the Presidential Office told Armenprss.

According to other Presidential decrees, colonel Artur Harutyunyan was released from the post of commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army military unit N 32964, colonel Karen Shakaryan was appointed commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army military unit N 32964.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan