President of Artsakh appoints commanders of Defense Army military units
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree appointing colonel Samvel Poghosyan first deputy commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army military unit N 19916, the Presidential Office told Armenprss.
According to other Presidential decrees, colonel Artur Harutyunyan was released from the post of commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army military unit N 32964, colonel Karen Shakaryan was appointed commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army military unit N 32964.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
