“For the Sake of Artsakh” youth NGO to attend August 17 meeting in Yerevan’s Republic Square convened by PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS: “For the Sake of Artsakh” youth NGO will participate in the August 17 meeting convened by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan’s Republic Square, reports Armenpress.

“Today more than ever the Armenian people are united and link their bright future with the political events launched in the Motherland.

In this context we believe that Artsakh cannot remain indifferent to these processes, especially when the recent changes seem outline a decisive turn also for the negotiation process. Let’s take our step”, the organization said in a statement.

The NGO also announces that it searches for funds to cover the participation costs of all young people who want to attend the August 17 rally.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan called on the people to meet on August 17, at 18:30, at the Republic Square during which he will present the results of his 100-day term in office.

