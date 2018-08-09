Armenia’s public administration system is exaggerated, government going to make major reforms, says PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Armenia’s public administration system is exaggerated. “I think this is obvious to everyone, and due to this the work is ineffective in many cases, and we think that we had occasions to be convinced on this during this period”, the PM said during today’s Cabinet session, reports Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan said during the discussion of the budget applications they met such expenditures that they are unable to give balanced reaction to them.

“I call on the Cabinet members to be ready as we are going to make many serious solutions and reforms. Eventually, the Armenian citizens should be aware of on what every dram, every sum is being spent. This is definite, this must be so”, the PM noted.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan