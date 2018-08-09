Artsakh’s state minister receives Matenadaran’s deputy director and acting director of Gandzasar scientific-cultural center

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. State minister of the Republic of Artsakh Grigori Martirosyan on August 9 received deputy director of Matenadaran, the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, and acting director of Matenadaran’s Artsakh branch Gandzasar scientific-cultural center Aram Torosyan, the Artsakh state ministry told Armenpress.

The state minister attached importance to the cooperation with Yerevan’s Matenadaran, stating that it is necessary to make all efforts to develop the scientific potential in Artsakh through the Gandzasar scientific-cultural center. He also welcomed the fact that this center became one of the most visited sites by the Artsakh people, tourists and guests in a short period of time and expressed hope that it will be supplemented by new manuscripts every year by becoming more attractive.

Armen Mkrtchyan thanked for the warm reception and stated that Artsakh’s rich manuscript heritage is regularly being presented in Gandzasar scientific-cultural center, as well as they are organizing scientific conference by trying to involve foreign specialists.

During the meeting the officials also exchanged views on a number of issues relating to further expanding the cooperation programs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan