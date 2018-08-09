Former PM Abrahamyan and ex-defense minister Ohanyan not charged over 2008 March 1 case – Special Investigation Service chief

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Former prime minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan has not been charged over the 2008 March 1 case, Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan told reporters, stating that it’s a preliminary investigation secret and added that if any person is charged, the SIS will announce that. As for Hovik Abrahamyan’s brother, at the moment he has a status of suspect, reports Armenpress.

“At the moment Hovik Abrahamyan’s brother has a status of suspect, he is suspected in illegal possession of firearms”, the SIS chief said. Asked what links the arms discovered at Abrahamyan’s mansion by the NSS can have with the 2008 March 1-2 events, the SIS chief stated: “There is information, you are also aware of it, it has been repeatedly talked about that during the March 1 events in addition to the Army, there have also been armed groups, and now this version is being investigated”.

Asked whether 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will be involved over the March 1 case, Sasun Khachatryan said all persons, who can have any information about that case, will be questioned.

Seyran Ohanyan, former defense minister, who was serving chief of the general staff of the Armed Forces during 2008 March 1 days, has not been charged as well.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan