NSS chief releases details over results of search operations at ex-PM Abrahamyan’s factory

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan released new details over the search operations conducted in the factory owned by former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, reports Armenpress.

After today’s Cabinet session, the NSS Director told reporters that the search operations discovered weapons which maybe have links with the weapons used during the 2008 March 1 events.

“But it’s still a version which should be checked, the results will be clear after the expertise”, he said.

Vanetsyan said the NSS agents have discovered weapons which could have been used during the 2008 March 1-2 events by persons who were not representatives of any law enforcement agency.

On the sidelines of the criminal case launched by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia over the March 1-2 incidents of 2008, the National Security Service of Armenia received information that large amount of weapons and ammunitions are kept at a factory de-facto owned by Armenia’s former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, registered in the name of Ambik Gevorgyan. On August 6 and 7 the NSS officers accompanied by investigators of the Special Investigation Service conducted searches in the mentioned factory and found large amount of weapons of ammunitions, including 7 AK-74 assault rifles, 2 SVD sniper rifle, and other weapons. Ambik Gevorgyan and Hovik Abrahamyan’s brother Henrik Abrahamyan are arrested for obtaining and keeping illegal weapons. The NSS Armenia and the Special Investigation Service of Armenia are taking collaborative operative-investigation actions to check the sources of weapons and their links with the incidents of March 1-2, 2008.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan