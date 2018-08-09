Double-digit growth recorded in tourism: Number of people who want to see new Armenia is growing
YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet session, minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan, in response to the question of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said 12% growth has been recorded in the tourism field in the first half of 2018, Armenpress reports.
“We already have nearly 12% growth as of the first half of 2018 and expect much more opportunities, especially during autumn”, the minister.
He stated that the number of people who want to see new Armenia is also growing.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:34 Double-digit growth recorded in tourism: Number of people who want to see new Armenia is growing
- 12:13 Government grants permit to private company to implement 195 mln USD investment program in Meghri FEZ
- 12:07 Investigation of appeal to change ex-President Robert Kocharyan’s precautionary measure kicks off in Court of Appeals
- 11:58 Cabinet sets procedure of providing monetary assistance to families of soldiers fallen during military service
- 11:38 SIS cannot provide any information about inviting ex-PM for questioning over March 1 case considering the interests of preliminary investigation
- 11:25 Number of beneficiaries of Military Insurance Fund expands
- 11:12 Sarhat Petrosyan appointed head of Real Estate Cadastre Committee
- 10:55 National Security Service chief visits NSS Border Troops Administrative Complex
- 10:35 Armenian National Committee of New Zealand urges PM Jacinda Ardern to change stance on Armenian Genocide
- 10:30 Another earthquake hits Indonesia’s Lombok island
- 10:00 Ecuador declares state of emergency due to migration flow from Venezuela
- 09:29 European Stocks - 08-08-18
- 09:28 US stocks up - 08-08-18
- 09:26 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-08-18
- 09:24 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 08-08-18
- 09:22 Oil Prices Up - 08-08-18
- 08.08-19:36 NSS Armenia discovers large amount of weapons and ammunition at former PM Hovik Abrahamyan’s factory
- 08.08-18:50 Armenia to participate in “Dubai-Expo 2020”
- 08.08-18:00 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-08-18
- 08.08-17:59 Asian Stocks - 08-08-18
- 08.08-17:06 Artsakh’s defense ministry informs about major explosion in one of Azerbaijani military positions
- 08.08-17:00 Defense minister holds meeting with chairman of Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund
- 08.08-16:53 Media outlets report on NSS operations in ex-PM Abrahamyan’s mansion: NSS neither denies nor confirms the reports yet
- 08.08-16:11 Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili comments on Armenian PM Pashinyan’s policy
- 08.08-15:47 PM Pashinyan to depart for Tavush province
- 08.08-15:26 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov says explanation of Prosecutor General’s Office to keep ex-President Kocharyan in custody is not convincing
- 08.08-15:18 Sarhat Petrosyan to be appointed head of Real Estate Cadastre Committee
- 08.08-15:05 US unable to stop export of Iranian oil – FM Zarif
- 08.08-13:52 Armenian healthcare minister meets UK Ambassador
- 08.08-13:18 Sanitek fined for improperly conducting waste disposal service
- 08.08-13:08 Prices of fruits and vegetables decrease, but that of butter and meat products increase
- 08.08-12:49 Air temperature to decrease in Armenia on August 9-11
- 08.08-12:34 Our priority task is to ensure Artsakh’s security – ARF Bureau representative
- 08.08-12:22 August 8 – International Cat Day
- 08.08-11:36 Explosion kills 3 workers in Iran’s Enghelab Sport Complex
15:20, 08.03.2018
Viewed 2816 times Speaker of Parliament of Armenia addresses message on 4th anniversary of Yazidi genocide
23:53, 08.03.2018
Viewed 1832 times Chairman of Special Investigation Service of Armenia presents details over Robert Kocharyan’s criminal case, partially declassifies highly confidential N0038 order
14:05, 08.06.2018
Viewed 1811 times Arsene Tchakarian, last member of famous Manouchian Group, dies at 101
13:38, 08.03.2018
Viewed 1668 times Any encroachment of adversary being immediately neutralized – defense minister comments on border situation
16:03, 08.03.2018
Viewed 1652 times Armenia key strategic partner for Russia: NSS chief holds meeting with Russian Ambassador