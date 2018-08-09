Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 August

Double-digit growth recorded in tourism: Number of people who want to see new Armenia is growing

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet session, minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan, in response to the question of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said 12% growth has been recorded in the tourism field in the first half of 2018, Armenpress reports.

“We already have nearly 12% growth as of the first half of 2018 and expect much more opportunities, especially during autumn”, the minister.

He stated that the number of people who want to see new Armenia is also growing.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




