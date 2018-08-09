Cabinet sets procedure of providing monetary assistance to families of soldiers fallen during military service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session the government has set the procedure of proving monetary assistance to the family of soldier fallen during the military service, as well as the amounts of that assistance, reports Armenpress.

Defense minister Davit Tonoyan said according to the decision, the proper implementation of the process of providing monetary aid to the families of fallen soldiers and the military disabled will be ensured in accordance with the law on Military Service and Status of Servicemen.

