Number of beneficiaries of Military Insurance Fund expands

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Changes will be made in the law on ‘Compensating the damages caused to the life or health of soldiers during the defense of the Republic of Armenia’, according to which the families of soldiers and servicemen killed or disabled after January 1, 2015 will become its beneficiaries, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, reminding that according to the current law, its beneficiaries are the servicemen and families of soldiers killed or disabled after January 1, 2017, reports Armenpress.

The PM said this means that the law also will cover the events that happened after January 1, 2015.

Defense minister Davit Tonoyan said the session of the board of trustees of the Military Insurance Fund will be held the agenda of which includes the issue of recognizing former servicemen as beneficiaries. “183 more families of the fallen soldiers and military disabled will be considered as beneficiaries”, the minister said.

The PM said the families of soldiers fallen during the April war and the military disabled previously were not beneficiaries of the Fund, but this issue will be solved based on this change.

“We must call on all companies to continue the payments. This Fund should further expand so that the wounded military disabled persons and families of fallen soldiers in early period will become beneficiaries”, PM Pashinyan added.

According to the law, 1000 AMD is transferred to the Military Insurance Fund from each employed citizen in Armenia on a monthly basis. The Fund provides insurance money to the servicemen who were wounded during the military operations and the families of fallen soldiers.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan