Sarhat Petrosyan appointed head of Real Estate Cadastre Committee

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of the Armenian government, Sarhat Petrosyan was appointed head of the Real Estate Cadastre Committee, Armenpress reports.

During today’s Cabinet meeting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Sarhat Petrosyan and wished success.

Previously Martin Sargsyan was serving as the head of the State Cadastre Committee.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



