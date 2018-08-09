Ecuador declares state of emergency due to migration flow from Venezuela

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Ecuador on August 8 declared a state of emergency due to huge flow of Venezuelan migrants crossing over the northern border with Colombia after fleeing the OPEC nation’s economic crisis, Reuters reports.

The state of emergency has been declared in three provinces.

“The government of Ecuador has declared a state of emergency related to human migration in the provinces of Carchi, Pichincha and El Oro to provide urgent attention to the Venezuelan migrants on the northern border,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that Ecuador this week began receiving 4,200 Venezuelan migrants arriving each day. It did not say how many had been arriving before or why the numbers had increased.

