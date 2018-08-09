LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-08-18
LONDON, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.23% to $2053.00, copper price up by 1.50% to $6166.00, lead price up by 2.40% to $2135.00, nickel price up by 4.13% to $13875.00, tin price stood at $19650.00, zinc price up by 2.18% to $2601.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 6.70% to $55700.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
