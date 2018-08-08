NSS Armenia discovers large amount of weapons and ammunition at former PM Hovik Abrahamyan’s factory

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the criminal case launched by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia over the March 1-2 incidents of 2008, the National Security Service of Armenia received information that large amount of weapons and ammunitions are kept at a factory de-facto owned by Armenia’s former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, registered in the name of Ambik Gevorgyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of NSS Armenia, on August 6 and 7 the NSS officers accompanied by investigators of the Special Investigation Service conducted searches in the mentioned factory and found large amount of weapons of ammunitions, including 7 AK-74 assault rifles, 2 SVD sniper rifle, and other weapons.

Ambik Gevorgyan and Hovik Abrahamyan’s brother Henrik Abrahamyan are arrested for obtaining and keeping illegal weapons.

The NSS Armenia and the Special Investigation Service of Armenia are taking collaborative operative-investigation actions to check the sources of weapons and their links with the incidents of March 1-2, 2008.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan