Armenia to participate in “Dubai-Expo 2020”

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision by which Armenia will participate in “Dubai-Expo 2020” from October 20 2020 to April 10 2021. ARMENPRESS reports the Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia has been appointed chief commissioner for organizing Armenia’s participation.

