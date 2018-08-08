Armenia to participate in “Dubai-Expo 2020”
YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision by which Armenia will participate in “Dubai-Expo 2020” from October 20 2020 to April 10 2021. ARMENPRESS reports the Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia has been appointed chief commissioner for organizing Armenia’s participation.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
