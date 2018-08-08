Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-08-18

YEREVAN, 8 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 August, USD exchange rate is up by 0.19 drams to 481.69 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.42 drams to 558.23 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 7.59 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.20 drams to 624.51 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 95.55 drams to 18733.48 drams. Silver price is down by 0.14 drams to 237.64 drams. Platinum price is down by 103.32 drams to 12776.52 drams.