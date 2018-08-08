Asian Stocks - 08-08-18

TOKYO, 8 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 8 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.08% to 22644.31 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.08% to 1744.71 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.23% to 2745.11 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.39% to 28359.14 points.