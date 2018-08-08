Artsakh’s defense ministry informs about major explosion in one of Azerbaijani military positions

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. On August 8, at 13:40, major explosion occurred in one of the Azerbaijani military positions located in the south-eastern direction (Kuropatkino) of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

The explosion was followed by human shouts and then by around 10 shots.

Five minutes after the incident, the ambulance and five other military vehicles arrived in the military post.

The Azerbaijani side has not provided yet any information about the incident.

The Artsakh Defense Army units and respective services carefully control the situation and follow the movements in the frontline of the adversary.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan