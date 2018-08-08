Defense minister holds meeting with chairman of Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on August 8 received chairman of the Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund Razmig Arzoumanian, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Fund’s chairman introduced the defense minister on the activities carried out in the past two years, in particular, the details of the assistance provided to the Armenian Army.

The Fund formed by a group of American-Armenians donates first medical aid items to the military units, as well as necessary equipment to the defense ministry’s military-medical training center.

Razmig Arzoumanian informed that the Fund is also ready to provide support at other directions aimed at making the military service and conditions of soldiers more convenient and secure.

Minister Tonoyan thanked the Fund for the activity directed for the Army development and highlighted the need to deepen the already effective cooperation.

