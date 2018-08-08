Media outlets report on NSS operations in ex-PM Abrahamyan’s mansion: NSS neither denies nor confirms the reports yet

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Some Armenian media outlets, citing their own sources, report that the National Security Service agents on August 7 visited former prime minister Hovik Abrahamyan’s mansion, as well as the Artashat Vinkon wine and brandy factory owned by his family.

According to some reports, Jonik Abrahamyan, brother of Hovik Abrahamyan, has been arrested.

The NSS press service neither confirmed nor denied these reports during an interview to ARMENPRESS.

The press service promised to provide information later.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan